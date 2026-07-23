PE teacher who pursued student admits to sexual offences against teenage girl

A physical education (PE) teacher at a secondary school who romantically pursued one of his students admitted on July 23 that he committed sexual offences against her when she was between 14 and 15 years old.

The 45-year-old man pleaded guilty in the High Court to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Two incidents took place in a room at a hotel in Bugis in 2022, while the third incident took place in school in 2023.

Another 12 charges will be considered when he is sentenced on Sept 16.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect identity of the victim, who is now 18 years old.

When asked if he admitted to the statement of facts that was read out in court by the prosecution, he took an extended pause and heaved a sigh before replying that he admitted to the statement.

At the time of the offences, he had 18 years' experience as a teacher. He taught the victim in 2022, and they followed each other on Instagram.

He started chatting with her on the platform about books and writing, which she was passionate about.

They eventually moved the chat to Telegram, and he would periodically instruct her to delete the messages.

Although they messaged each other frequently, they did not speak much in school.

He sent her text messages saying that he had romantic feelings for her and repeatedly asked her to be his girlfriend.

She knew it was wrong to be in a relationship with a teacher and said she needed time to think about it.

But the man told her that it was not wrong as long as it did not affect her studies. When she pointed out the 28-year age gap, he assured her that age was not an issue.

Some time before Aug 28, 2022, he suggested that she go to his home, but she refused.

He then suggested going to a hotel, and when she asked what they would do there, he said they could read and watch TV.

The man booked a room at the hotel and arrived alone. He met her on the third floor to pass her a key card, and they entered the room separately.

Inside the room, she sat on a sofa to read a book, while the man caressed her, rested his head on her lap and kissed her.

They left the room separately after five hours.

On Aug 29, she told him that she was willing to be in a relationship with him and felt guilty for making him wait.

She noted that he had kissed her and that such acts should be done between people in a relationship.

Over time, she became convinced that it was acceptable for them to be in a romantic relationship.

The man called her "baby" and "princess", and often talked to her about sex.

He said he would wait for her to be 16 years old to have sex with her, and talked to her about her bra size and the size of his sex organ.

On Sept 11, 2022, they arranged to meet at the hotel. He carried out various sex acts on her and repeatedly asked her to carry out a sex act on him until she agreed to do so.

On Jan 11, 2023, during a school camp, he messaged the victim, who was then 15, to meet him in school to engage in sexual acts.

Inside a room, he groped her and sexually violated her. They left the room after she became afraid of being found out.

Later that month, on Jan 29, the victim ended the relationship as she felt he was becoming very possessive, was jealous of her male friends and talked about marrying her.

The man took it badly; he cried and threatened to pull out all his hair. He then persistently texted the victim's friends to find out if she was seeing anyone.

After the victim told her friends that she was in a relationship with the man but it was over, one of them told school officials.

Confronted with the allegations, the man admitted that they engaged in heavy petting but did not mention the sexually penetrative acts.

He also deleted the Telegram messages between him and the victim.

The school informed the girl's parents, who lodged a police report. During the investigation, he admitted to the acts.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.