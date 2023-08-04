PE2023: George Goh submits certificate of eligibility

When entrepreneur George Goh was at the Elections Department (ELD) on June 13, he described his "confidence" of qualifying to run in the upcoming Presidential Election.

The 63-year-old chairman of Ossia International returned to the same building in Novena on Friday (Aug 4) morning, this time to submit his application for a certificate of eligibility.

Goh's wife Lysa Sumali and four children turned up with him at around 10am. A group of around 50 of his supporters, most of them decked in red, were also present.

Shouts of "George Goh for President" can be heard.

Speaking to reporters outside the ELD, Goh said that the documents he would be submitting are a "recognition of my hard work over the years".

He then made his way into the building and spent about 20 minutes inside.

Later when asked about his thoughts after he submitted the documents, he said his “burden has lifted”.

To qualify for a certificate of eligibility, prospective presidential candidates must have either held a senior public office, or been a chief executive of a company for at least three years, during which time it must have at least $500 million on average in shareholders' equity.

In a statement announcing his presidential bid on June 12, a spokesperson for the businessman said that Goh had publicly listed five companies and acquired two other publicly-listed companies with a collective market capitalisation of $3.2 billion.

None of his companies meet the $500 million requirement on its own.

Goh had earlier said that he has applied to be considered eligible via the private sector deliberative route, which leaves the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) to determine if he has the experience and ability required for the role.

Separately, presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility on Wednesday to be considered eligible via the public sector deliberative track — or, in his words, based on his experience and duration of service as GIC's former chief investment officer.

This story is developing.

