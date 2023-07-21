PE2023: More than 2.7 million eligible to vote

SINGAPORE - The Registers of Electors have been certified and will be available for public inspection from Friday (July 21) onwards, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Thursday.

There are a total of 2,709,455 electors in the updated voter rolls - an increase of over 55,000 people from the 2,653,942 electors in the last general election in 2020.

Eligible voters can check their particulars in the registers electronically, either at the Voter Services section of the ELD website at eld.gov.sg, or through their profile on the Singpass app.

Those unable to do so electronically can visit a community centre or club, or ServiceSG centres.

They can also visit the ELD office in Novena by making an appointment online through the ELD website, or by calling 1800-225-5353.

Those who have been struck off the registers for failing to vote in a previous election are encouraged to apply early to have their names restored via the ELD website, so that they can vote in future elections.

This can be done before the Writ of Election is issued.

In the case of the upcoming presidential election that must be called by Sept 13 - the day that President Halimah Yacob's six-year term ends - the Writ of Election will be issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to officially set out the date and place for the nomination of candidates.

The ELD is not allowed to restore voters' names from this point until Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if more than one candidate stands for election.

Singaporeans based abroad are eligible to register as an overseas voter only if they have resided in Singapore for a total of at least 30 days within the three-year period prior to registering.

Singaporeans whose names are currently listed in the voter rolls but who are now based overseas can apply to register as overseas electors to vote by post or at one of 10 designated overseas polling stations.

These polling stations are Singapore overseas missions in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

Those who registered as overseas electors before June 1, 2023, have to re-register to vote overseas by post or in-person at an overseas polling station.

Registration as an overseas elector is open all year round via the ELD website.

However, registrations and re-registrations will not be processed from the third day after the Writ of Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring in the presidential race, with the latest being former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, who picked up his application form from the ELD office on Wednesday.

The other hopefuls - former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and entrepreneur George Goh - made their intentions known in June.

