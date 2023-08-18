PE2023: Tan Kin Lian 'disappointed' George Goh didn't qualify, wishes him 'all the best'

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has wished entrepreneur George Goh "all the best in his future endeavours".

The 75-year-old received the certificate of eligibility on Friday (Aug 18), along with former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former GIC Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song.

In a statement on his website today, Tan said that he is "personally disappointed" that presidential hopeful Goh, 63, did not qualify to contest the election.

"I like to wish Mr Goh all the best in his future endeavors," he added.

The Elections Department said that Tan applied under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution, using his experience as chief executive officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative.

They added that he has the "experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who has served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least S$500 million of shareholders’ equity and who satisfies Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution in relation to such service".

In his statement, Tan thanked the Presidential Elections Committee for their "favourable decision" and for releasing it a few days earlier.

"This would enable me to prepare for the campaign earlier and with greater certainty," said Tan.

He added that if elected, he will use the office of the president to work with the government on ways to improve the lives of the people, in particular to reduce the cost of living, make housing affordable and have secure and well paying jobs.

Tan had previously suggested that either Goh or him should make way to support "the other non-establishment candidate", should both men qualify to run.

He had also said that he would withdraw from the election if all the presidential hopefuls qualify.

In response, Goh said then: "I want to make it very clear: focus (on) your campaign, alright? Let the voters make the decision, who will be the right candidate to be in the Istana."

Tan launched his presidential bid on Aug 11 with the theme “Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope” at a press conference at Copthorne King’s Hotel.

He also announced former presidential candidate and opposition politician Tan Jee Say, and opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean as his proposer and seconder respectively.

In the 2011 Presidential Election, Tan was up against opposition politician Tan Jee Say, Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock, and former deputy prime minister Tony Tan who was elected as president.

Tan lost his deposit after his number of votes - 4.91 per cent of the total 2,274,773 votes - failed to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes cast in the election.

