Pearl Bank Apartments may open for public viewing again following overwhelming response to photo walk

SINGAPORE - Some 40 members of the public fanned out across Pearl Bank Apartments on Saturday (May 11) to capture the 38-storey horseshoe-shaped landmark in Outram ahead of its redevelopment.

The event, which started at 3pm, was hosted by property developer CapitaLand which acquired the site through a collective sale for $728 million in February last year.

CapitaLand worked with Mr Ivan Kuek, the founder of an Instagram community with about 15,000 followers, to organise the photo walk. Mr Kuek said it was a "rare opportunity" to document not only the facade but the interior of the structure.

ST understands that CapitaLand is considering options for more public viewing sessions following interest from some 500 people who wanted to take part in Saturday's photo walk.

The public can look out for updates on this matter via the Instagram account, OnePearlBank.

CapitaLand said on Thursday that it spent three months documenting and capturing images of the horseshoe-shaped block in Outram which was completed in 1976 to provide homes for the middle class.

CapitaLand took vacant possession of the site on April 30.

