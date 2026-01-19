Pedestrian, 59, dies after being hit by car at Ang Mo Kio

A 59-year-old pedestrian died of his injuries in hospital after being hit by a car at Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Jan 19) night.

The incident occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at 8.30pm.

An eyewitness who was near the accident site told AsiaOne that he was riding along the park connector network at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 when he heard a loud 'bang'.

"When I looked back, the car and a man were on the HDB courtyard between Blocks 230 and 231," he said.

Other passersby also said that the man was crossing the road when the accident happened, though they are unclear of what led to it.

Lois Koh, a 25-year-old enrolled nurse, told AsiaOne that she was passing by the area when she heard the collision and went to investigate.

"That's why I'm a nurse, I cannot just stand there and do nothing," she said.

According to Koh, the pedestrian was "desperately trying to gasp for air" and "wasn't breathing" at one point.

With the doctor from a nearby clinic, Koh then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pedestrian until the paramedics arrived.

The car was badly damaged from the collision, with its windscreen and headlights completely shattered. The front bumper was also dented and detached from the vehicle.

Broken shards of glass and debris were scattered across the ground as a result of the impact.

Eight police cars were spotted at the scene, with police officers investigating the damaged car and its surroundings.

@asiaone An accident on Monday (Jan 19) night, involving a car and a male pedestrian at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and 4, resulted in both the car and the pedestrian ending up at a nearby HDB courtyard. The 60-year-old male pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. #sgnews #Singapore #Road #Accident #Car #Police ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Police told AsiaOne that the pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he later died, adding that the 50-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

AsiaOne also understands that the driver was taken to the hospital in a separate ambulance, and that a woman exercising near the accident site was attended to by paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story, based on the initial information available, indicated the male pedestrian's age as 60 years old. The police have since updated his age to read as 59 years old.

[[nid:728413]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com