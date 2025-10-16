Pedestrian killed in Bedok crash; van driver arrested

A male pedestrian died after being hit by a van in Bedok on Wednesday (Oct 15).

In a video posted to Facebook, several police officers can be seen at the accident site, with a red van parked along the side of the road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Bedok North Street 3 towards Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 5.15pm.

A 62-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital where he subsequently died.

A 69-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

