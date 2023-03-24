Pedestrian killed in Jurong West accident 'hardworking and filial' despite partial blindness

SINGAPORE — A hardworking husband and filial son who wanted to make a living for his family despite being half-blind.

This was how Madam Kelly Wong, 46, described her late husband, Mr Keow Chan Liang, 47, who died in an accident in Jurong West on Tuesday (March 21) morning.

Madam Wong, who is an office worker, said Mr Keow had been walking to the bus stop to take the MRT to work when he was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road.

Mr Keow worked as a masseur at a massage parlour located in Clementi.

"He would sometimes carry a cane with him because of his poor eyesight whenever he walked in unfamiliar places or at night, but he was familiar with the route he was walking along on Tuesday," she said in a phone interview with The Straits Times.

Mr Keow was in good health despite his poor vision, she added.

"He passed on only after I visited him in the hospital today (Thursday). He was strong enough to hold out until he saw me," said Madam Wong.

Mr Keow was crossing the road at Jurong West Street 65 on Tuesday morning when he was struck by a Malaysia-registered Toyota Vellfire.

He was conscious when taken to National University Hospital, but subsequently died on Thursday.

"The doctor said there was too much damage done to the head, and that even surgery wouldn't be able to bring him back," said the grief-stricken Madam Wong.

"When I heard that, I couldn't believe it. I broke down immediately."

Besides Madam Wong, Mr Keow also leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and his 78-year-old mother.

The 41-year-old driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.