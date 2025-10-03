Pedestrian taken to hospital after Upper Thomson Road accident

A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Thursday (Oct 2).

In a video shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, two pedestrians can be seen crossing the road while the traffic light appears to be red.

A black car is seen approaching the couple. Horns can then be heard blaring, warning both the pedestrians and the driver of the danger ahead.

After the impact, one pedestrian can be seen lying on her back, while the other also landed on the ground.

The driver and passenger of the car can later be seen alighting from the vehicle to check on the pedestrians before the footage cuts off.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving a car and two pedestrians along Upper Thomson Road at around 1.10pm on Oct 2.

A 34-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

A 50-year-old female driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

