Peeing in public: 2 men caught urinating at MRT stations within a week

Days after a man was filmed urinating in public at Outram Park MRT station on Jan 10, a video of a second man relieving himself at another MRT station surfaced on social media.

The clip appears to have been first posted on a Facebook page named Clowns of Singapore on Monday (Jan 13) morning. The incident occurred at Tanah Merah station on Jan 8, according to the post.

The video shows a man in a red shirt standing at one end of the MRT platform, looking from side to side as he purportedly urinates on the floor. He appears to make eye contact with the camera as he turns to leave and runs out of frame.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, president of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai confirmed the location to be Tanah Merah MRT station.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable, as it defaces public spaces and poses health and sanitation risks to commuters," he said.

Lam added that a police report has been filed, and that SMRT is cooperating with police investigations.

The police confirmed to AsiaOne that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the man involved in the Jan 10 incident at Outram Park station is 41-year-old Chinese national Li Guorui, who is accused of urinating on the escalator handrail.

Li was arrested for public nuisance and charged on Monday for causing annoyance to the public.

Offenders in cases of public nuisance which cause annoyance to the public may face a jail term of up to three months, a $2,000 fine, or both.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan 12 that SBS Transit station staff at Outram Park had promptly arranged for the affected area to be cleaned after bring informed of the incident, and also lodged a police report.

"LTA and the transport operators strongly condemn such antisocial behaviour, which not only defaces public spaces but also poses health and sanitation concerns for commuters," they said in a Facebook post.

"Such actions are unacceptable, and LTA will work with police to push for the maximum possible penalty to be taken against the culprit."

