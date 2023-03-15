'People here treat me well': Elderly woman travels from Hougang to Yishun every day

A frequent face at Northpoint City, one elderly woman has gotten the attention of some Yishun residents lately.

The 66-year-old surnamed Huang is known for loitering at the Yishun mall between 7am and 11pm, reported 8world.

She also has difficulty walking and is blind in her right eye.

When a reporter from 8world went down to the mall, Huang was spotted sitting at the food court having prata and a cup of iced lemon tea — which were bought for her by a Good Samaritan.

"I have no money, so I eat breakfast and lunch together to save on the cost of one meal. I eat dinner at home," said Huang.

She further revealed to the Chinese media outlet that she actually lives in Hougang with her 90-year-old mother and elder sister.

Every day at 6am, Huang takes bus service 854 to Yishun.

"It's because the people here treat me well, and the food here is nice. Some of them know that I have no money so they'll buy me food to eat," she explained.

"Sometimes they also give me money; two years ago someone gave me $100."

According to her, her elder sister works as a cashier and takes home only $1,800 a month. Huang herself does not receive any allowance.

The elderly woman also revealed that she was involved in a car accident 43 years ago, where she was hit by a driver while walking along the side of the road.

The incident left her with a spinal fracture and weakness in her legs, preventing her from walking fast.

As for her eye, Huang said that some cooking oil got into her eye while she was frying a fish at home five years ago.

Although a doctor gave her an anti-inflammation medication, he said that there was nothing else he could do to treat her.

Receiving assistance from Silver Support Scheme

Although Huang had allegedly told 8world that she had no means of social support from the authorities, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has clarified that Huang is actually receiving an allowance under the Silver Support Scheme.

The Silver Support Scheme provides a quarterly cash supplement to seniors aged 65 and above who had low incomes during their working years and now have less funds in retirement.

MSF also told 8world that Huang has her own savings and does not need any further assistance from the authorities.

AsiaOne has contacted MSF for more information.

