'People were rushing out with food in their hands': No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hong Lim food centre

A fire broke out at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre on Friday (Jan 2), sending some shocked office workers scrambling out with their lunches.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the blaze at 531A Upper Cross Street at about 12.40pm.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire, which involved the kitchen exhaust ducting on the second floor of the block, using three water jets.

The SCDF added that four people were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure, with no injuries reported.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the hawker centre, which comprises over 100 hawker stalls.

Graphic designer Jennifer Veronisha told AsiaOne that she could see the fire from her office window on the 18th floor at the neighbouring Fook Hai Building.

"I smelled something burning. When I opened the window, the smoke was so thick," said the 29-year-old. "I was alone in the office, so I quickly packed my stuff and went out."

Another eyewitness, who declined to be named, said that the fire was extinguished about an hour later.

“There were people rushing out with food in their hands,” he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

chingshijie@asiaone.com