'We before me' as 1,000 grassroots leaders set to receive training by IHLs from 2026

From 2026, volunteers from the People’s Association (PA) will go back to 'school' to serve their constituencies better.

Partnering institutes of higher learning (IHLs) in Singapore, PA will tap into their expertise to “systemically” train some 1,000 grassroots volunteers, who come from all walks of life, including young working adults and new citizens.

The new training programme was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a dinner for grassroots leaders and advisers at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Thursday (Oct 23).

PA said in a media release that the training will start with half-day, in-person sessions co-developed with IHLs and “subject matter experts”.

These include scenario-based learning and small group discussions “to provide opportunities for practical application of concepts”.

“Advanced level training sessions will be introduced in subsequent phases to support development,” said PA.

This year, PA marks 60 years of the Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC), a grassroots body with presence in every constituency in Singapore.

PM Wong, who also chairs PA, said that the training programme, which will be first available for grassroots leaders from the CCCs, is part of efforts from the government to invest in strengthening their community facilitation skills.

”So you can harness community assets more effectively and rally people around shared causes,” he said.

PM Wong noted that the CCCs have been serving as a bridge between citizens and the government from the moment Singapore gained independence.

He cited how volunteers engaged residents to get their support for new but “difficult” government policies, including national service and freeing up land for Singapore’s development by resettling those living in kampungs.

PM Wong said that with their “unparalleled reach”, the CCCs had been effective during Covid-19 to distribute essential items to vulnerable groups, and persuaded residents from all walks of life to get vaccinated.

But he urged the CCCs to evolve to stay relevant and “go beyond organising events, classes and activities”.

By undergoing the training programme, PM Wong said that grassroots leaders will “play a key role in catalysing community participation”.

“So that together, we can put the ‘we' before the ‘me’ and build our shared future together,” he added, referring to a phrase during his National Day Rally speech where he called on Singaporeans to help him build a “we-first society”.

PA added that grassroots leaders equipped with community facilitation skills will be able to “better identify strengths and interests within communities” and help residents “connect and collaborate around what they care about”.

“Residents can look forward to more engagement sessions across constituencies, at more accessible locations closer to residents, offering them more meaningful opportunities to share their communities and contribute to Singapore’s shared future,” it said.

