Man in People's Park Complex massage parlour fight denies getting woman pregnant

A fight involving two women and a masseur at a People's Park Complex massage parlour has taken a dramatic turn, after one of the women claimed the man was her former boyfriend who refused to acknowledge her pregnancy.

The incident, which took place on Thursday (July 2), was captured on video and showed a woman in a red blouse holding a man to the ground in a chokehold, while another woman in a black cardigan appeared to push his head down.

The woman in black, Wang (pseudonym), 40, told Shin Min Daily News that she met the male masseur, known as "Ah Feng", during a visit to the parlour in early May. After becoming a regular customer of his, she said they began dating in mid-May.

They had sexual relations and Wang said she would spend about $400 a week "booking" his time, including outings and hotel stays.

She said she later experienced unusual symptoms and confirmed she was pregnant, following a medical consultation on July 1.

When she informed Ah Feng about the pregnancy, she claimed he denied responsibility, ended the relationship, and told her not to "use the child to threaten him".

According to a medical referral letter she produced, she received a preliminary diagnosis of pregnancy and was advised to undergo further prenatal checks.

Wang told the Chinese newspaper that she subsequently went to the massage parlour to retrieve personal belongings and seek clarification on the pregnancy. However, Ah Feng allegedly refused to meet her.

She added that when she returned later that day, she was still unable to meet Ah Feng.

Wang claimed the situation escalated after she was asked to leave the premises, resulting in a physical fight.

During the altercation, Wang claimed she was hit in the head and abdomen, and thrown to the ground. She said she later lost consciousness and subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Wang added that she was advised by doctors to remain in hospital but chose to discharge herself. She is scheduled to return for a follow-up procedure.

In a response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they received a call for assistance at about 2.30pm at 1 Park Road, the location of People's Park Complex.

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The police told AsiaOne that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com