People's Power Party website taken over by foreign entity; chief says entity unknown to party

SINGAPORE — The website of the People's Power Party (PPP), peoplespowerparty.sg, has been taken over by an unaffiliated entity.

The site had previously been registered to the political party and was under maintenance from May 2025, less than a month after the 2025 general election on May 3.

A party spokesperson said then that it was in the process of revamping the website.

However, checks by The Straits Times showed that the site changed owners on Jan 21, 2026, and is now registered under Targa Ltd, which is not based in Singapore.

It is unclear where the foreign entity is based or if it is directly involved in the management of the site.

ST's checks showed that it had registered Singapore websites mimicking defunct Singaporean eateries, between December 2025 and January 2026. These sites link to foreign websites that list food recipes.

The revamped PPP site continues to be about the party, publishing information on the party's history and leadership.

The page now carries a disclaimer that it is not the official website of the party, and that it is meant to document the background of the PPP for "educational purposes".

When contacted, PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng confirmed that the site is now being run by an entity unknown to him and unaffiliated with the party.

He said on Feb 20: "Someone took the website. We do not know who it is. We cannot prevent them from posting what they want. But if they do post anything wrong, we will sue."

Mr Goh added that he prefers to post information on Facebook, using it as the main channel of communication with the party's supporters.

He said, however, that the information put up on the site so far appears to be accurate.

As the website bears a .sg domain suffix, it falls under the purview of the Singapore Network Information Centre (SGNIC).

SGNIC is a subsidiary of the Infocomm Media Development Authority and is the appointed national registry responsible for .sg domains.

Foreign entities can apply for a .sg domain, but a local agent must be appointed as its administrative contact.

The administrative contact must provide a valid Singapore postal address to SGNIC. This is to minimise domain name abuse and enhance the trust of .sg websites.

A spokesperson for SGNIC told ST on Feb 26 that multiple reminders had been sent to the PPP between September and November 2025 to renew its domain name before it expired.

No action was taken and its registration lapsed on Jan 20, paving the way for Targa Ltd to register that domain name on Jan 21.

At present, there are 17 accredited registrars through which one can apply for a .sg domain.

One of them, Web Commerce Communications, is listed as the registrar for peoplespowerparty.sg.

A spokesman for Web Commerce Communications said one of its resellers manages the domain peoplespowerparty.sg, with Targa Ltd using this service to register it. A reseller is a third-party company offering domain name registration services through a registrar.

On Feb 24, a Beng Huat Tan was added as the site's administrator. The website's registration expires on Jan 21, 2027.

PPP was founded in 2015 and is one of 11 parties that contested the 2025 general election.

The party contested and lost in Tampines and Ang Mo Kio GRCs. It received 0.43 per cent of the vote in Tampines GRC, and 10.2 per cent in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

As a result, the party lost its election deposits, totalling $135,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.