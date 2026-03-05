Second batch of peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Singapore, watch livestream of them taking baby steps

A brood of four peregrine falcon chicks hatched in Singapore on Feb 20 and 22, marking the second recorded hatching of the species here.

Their birth was announced by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Thursday (March 5).

Describing the species as "possibly Singapore's rarest breeding bird", NParks noted that this year's hatching was two more than last year.

The chick's parents, now fondly referred to as Singapore's "resident pair of peregrine falcons", were first observed to be nesting at OCBC Centre in 2024, the first local record of the species breeding in Singapore.

According to NParks, last year's research revealed a diverse range of prey species, including invasive birds such as feral pigeons.

The falcons also actively hunted some migratory birds passing through from November to February. They were likely to have foraged across Singapore's urban landscape to coastal areas nearby based on the prey species captured.

NParks also announced that it will make available a 24/7 YouTube livestream for members of the public to observe the falcons and their fledglings, nestled at OCBC's Centre in Chulia Street from Thursday.

OCBC funds environment DNA research

In a media statement on Thursday, NParks and OCBC announced that research on the peregrine falcon will be extended till the end of the current breeding season.

OCBC will also provide an additional $30,000 to the Garden City Fund, NParks' registered charity and institution of public charter, to fund groundbreaking research using environment DNA (eDNA) sequencing.

The funding will also be used for further research into the parent birds' foraging behaviour in the city, deepening understanding of the species in urban areas.

Dr Malcolm Soh, principal researcher for wildlife management at NParks, said that the use of eDNA will allow them to identity prey species with greater certainty as carcasses may have been partly consumed by the parents, making the task of species identification impossible in such instances.

"By studying their breeding patterns and foraging preferences, we can develop more effective conservation strategies to support their successful adaptation to Singapore's urban landscape. Such knowledge will also be invaluable to better conserve tropical urban peregrines elsewhere," he added.

Koh Ching Ching, head of group brand and communications at OCBC, said the bank is excited to continue playing a part in enabling another breeding cycle of the peregrine falcons at OCBC Centre.

"The two years of collaboration between OCBC and NParks affirm that built-up spaces can coexist meaningfully with wildlife under deliberate care and commitment," she added.

