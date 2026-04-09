Peregrine falcon fledgling found grounded at South Bridge Road takes flight again

After a day-long detour and health check-up, one of the three remaining peregrine falcon chicks that made a recess in OCBC Centre their home took flight once more on Wednesday (April 8), according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

The fledgling, tagged as "G00" by NParks via a green tag around its leg, was found by the public at South Bridge Road a day prior.

NParks shared with the media that falcon G00 was found on Tuesday evening and promptly picked up by NParks contractors who then brought it to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

The bird was responsive to food, which is "always a good sign", said Dr Malcom Soh, the principal researcher for Wildlife Management Research at NParks.

"Just this morning, when they checked it, it was still active and doing well," Dr Soh told the media on Wednesday.

"That's why we're able to release it today."

Before they let the bird go, however, NParks placed a Bluetooth tracker on the falcon's tail feathers.

This tracker is not a permanent addition, Dr Soh assured, explaining that the object weighs around two grams and will drop off as the bird ages and moults.

Information on the bird's location and flight patterns will be collected so that NParks can learn more about them, Soh added.

"It gives us very good information on the natal dispersal of the bird," he said.

"We don't know anything about how far these juveniles disperse from their nesting site, so that sort of information will be very useful to better this particular species."

Last Saturday (April 4), a peregrine falcon chick was found dead in the Central Business District.

The chick was part of a full clutch of four which hatched on Feb 20 and 22. One was seen on a 24/7 live stream taking its maiden flight on April 3.

"As the rest of the fledglings continue to embark on test flights, they may accidentally find themselves on the ground," said Dr Soh.

Should members of the public see any falcon fledglings on the ground, they are urged to contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com