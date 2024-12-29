'Perfect parents': Singaporean couple die in crash on KL highway

SINGAPORE — Christmas celebrations turned tragic for the family of married Singaporean couple Edmund Ang, 72, and Catharine Ng, 70, who died in a car crash on Dec 22 morning on a highway towards Kuala Lumpur.

The limousine taxi they were in crashed into the rear of a chemical trailer truck, killing both passengers and the driver upon impact, said the couple's family members on Dec 28, the first day of the wake in Singapore.

The couple's youngest son, Christopher Ang, 36, a lawyer, said it was a routine trip that his parents had taken many times before and "nothing out of the ordinary".

Edmund Ang had retired after a long career in the information technology (IT) field, working at companies like IBM and Oracle, while Madam Ng was a housewife. The couple would fly to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and book a limousine taxi service at the airport.

This time, they were on the way to spend the holiday with the family of Madam Ng's nephew, who wanted to be known only as Teo.

When Teo, 50, did not hear from the couple, he went to the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur on Dec 23 to check on them. The hotel had no record of them.

When he called Ang's phone, a police inspector from Serdang police station picked up.

Teo was informed that his aunt and uncle were at a hospital, but later found out they had already died. He then had to give a police statement, identify the bodies and speak to the Singapore mission in Malaysia to start the process of repatriating the bodies.

"It was a shock... It was supposed to have been a pleasant Christmas vacation, but it turned out very differently," he said, adding that the authorities who assisted were "very responsive" and helpful.

Teo said the authorities are still investigating the accident, adding that forensics from the Malaysian police showed that the limousine taxi driver was travelling at high speed. The family will be informed of the outcome of the investigations in the next three to six months, he said.

The Straits Times has contacted the Malaysian police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

'Perfect parents'

The couple's sons, Christopher and Michael, 38, a civil servant, cut short their overseas trips to rush back to Singapore when they heard the news.

At the wake, which continues on Dec 29, white flowers and muted silver decor flanked the two coffins, while a display table with a thick photo album of the couple's favourite photos was placed in front. Wreaths and condolence flower stands from friends and former colleagues spilt out of the room where the wake was held.

The cremation ceremony will take place on Dec 30.

Relatives of the couple spoke highly of them, with Christopher describing them as "perfect parents" who doted on them, and even more so after retirement.

"My dad and mum gave us everything we wanted and always provided for us," he said.

Though his father travelled a lot for work, Christopher said he always made time for them when he was in Singapore. He described his mother as a diligent and "fantastic tutor" who guided him and his brother in English, mathematics and Chinese.

He recalled a Sunday routine where they would always make time to eat a special meal out together, a routine that continued well after it started in their primary school days.

"I want them to be known as the best and most loving parents, who were always there for us," he said, on the verge of tears.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Michael Ang had planned to take his parents on a trip to Japan in the coming months. Christopher Ang will join his brother on the trip instead, in honour of their parents.

"Now since they are not here, I want to go with my brother," Christopher said.

Teo recalled how his aunt, Madam Ng, took it upon herself to be his young son's grandmother when Teo's own mother died in 2022. Like she had done with her own sons when they were young, Madam Ng tutored Teo's son too.

Jeff Wang, a former colleague of Ang at Salesforce in its early days in 2006, described Ang as a pioneer in IT leadership in Singapore, and an influential leader in the field.

"I found Edmund to be a compassionate leader and mentor, always patient and willing to share his knowledge and wisdom," said Wang, who said he was shocked to hear of what happened.

"I will miss him, and still appreciate all he did in helping to shape my own career and personal path after we met."

