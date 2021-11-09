'Perfectly safe': Kenneth Mak, Ong Ye Kung reveal their booster jab was a different mRNA vaccine

SINGAPORE - Taking a different mRNA vaccine as a booster will lead to an equally effective outcome as sticking to the same vaccine, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (Nov 8), Associate Professor Mak cited from his personal experience to assure the public. He had taken the Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for his first two doses, but a Moderna jab for the booster.

"It's okay to cross over," he said, noting that his choice was partly due to convenience as the vaccination centre he had gone to offered Moderna vaccines.

He added: "This is perfectly safe and provides adequate continued protection against Covid-19. If you are eligible... get your booster vaccinations within the range of vaccines available that the expert committee has recommended."

ALSO READ: Walk-ins for Moderna booster doses available for eligible individuals aged 30 and above from Nov 1

He gave the example of Israel, which predominantly uses Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for booster shots, but is now also using others including the Moderna vaccine. The country has shown "excellent results" in bringing the Covid-19 situation under control, he said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said he had taken Pfizer-BioNTech for his first two doses, and Moderna for his booster shot.