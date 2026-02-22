Police investigating after homeowner finds stranger in Upper Thomson house

A person allegedly entered a private residence in Upper Thomson without permission on Saturday (Feb 21) night.

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that they received a call for assistance at an estate along Marigold Drive at about 9.40pm.

Officers responding to the call learnt that the individual had allegedly entered the house and had left before their arrival.

Efforts to trace the suspect are underway, and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

According to The Straits Times, five Special Operations Command police vehicles were spotted along Upper Thomson Road at about 11pm.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the suspect is a man, and that he had been discovered by the homeowner who called the police upon seeing the stranger.

No one was injured and there was no loss of property, stated the report.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is advised to contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

The police also advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities immediately.

