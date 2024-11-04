Person jailed for accepting $300 to share bank details used in $160k money laundering scheme

A person was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $306 for sharing their internet banking account details and One-Time Password with another person.

That person had allegedly received RM$1,000 (S$302) for the illegal arrangement, said the police in statement on Monday (Nov 4).

The person's bank account was then used to launder more than $160,000 of money obtained from criminal conduct.

The unnamed individual is one of 74 people arrested by the police between Sept 9 and Nov 1 for allowing their Singpass credentials or bank accounts to be used for criminal activity.

A total of 59 men and 15 women, aged between 18 to 59, were charged in court under the new amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act and the Computer Misuse Act, said the police.

Some cheated banks into opening accounts

Some also cheated banks into opening personal bank accounts before handing over the ATM cards and credentials of the accounts to unknown persons.

Others disclosed their Singpass credentials unlawfully, enabling criminal syndicates to misuse their identities to open bank accounts.

In another case, the offender allowed an unknown person to control his Singpass account for $2,400. His Singpass identity was subsequently used to open two bank accounts that were used to receive more than $337,000.

At least $114,000 was derived from 21 scam victims in Singapore, said the police.

The offender was convicted and sent to eight months' imprisonment. $2,400 was also disgorged to the state.

Under Section 8A of the Computer Misuse Act 1993, persons found guilty of disclosing their Singpass credentials to facilitate an offence can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The offence under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 carries a fine of up to $5,000, a prison term of up to two years, or both.

In their statement, the police added that they take a serious view of these offences and will take action against individuals who may be involved in scams or assist criminals to launder their scam proceeds.

To further enhance deterrence, the Guidelines for Scams-Related Offences was published on Aug 21 by the Sentencing Advisory Panel.

In the guidelines, "significant" imprisonment sentences were recommended for scam-related offences involving the use of unlawful handing over of bank accounts and the unauthorised disclosure of Singpass credentials.

It also recommended imprisonment and reformative training should be considered for young offenders, except for juvenile offenders dealt with in the Youth Court.

