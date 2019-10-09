Personal mobility aid rider crashes into glass door at SGH

SINGAPORE - A rider on his personal mobility aid (PMA) crashed into an automated sliding glass door at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) at noon on Monday (Sept 9).

The door at the lobby of Block 5 in SGH fell when a visitor crashed into it while he was on the PMA, said SGH in a Facebook post on Monday.

The hospital added that no one was injured and the broken glass door has been removed.

"We urge all PMA users to be careful when moving around the SGH Campus," it said.

This is the second known PMA accident in recent months.

In June, a woman on a PMA crashed into a sliding glass door at Toa Payoh bus interchange, causing it to shatter.