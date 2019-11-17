Personal mobility aid rider taken to hospital after accident with taxi

SINGAPORE - An elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was taken to hospital after his device collided with a taxi in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (Nov 16).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, at 3.53pm that day.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, posted by a Facebook user, shows a man lying on the road being tended to by paramedics.

Several people, including some food delivery riders wearing GrabFood shirts, are gathered around the scene. The PMA appears to be stuck to the front of a blue taxi.

In the video, witnesses can also be seen asking a man, believed to be a taxi driver, how fast he was driving the vehicle.

PMAs are devices designed to improve the mobility of handicapped and elderly users.