Personal mobility aid rider taken to hospital after accident with taxi

A video of the aftermath of the accident shows a man lying on the road being tended to by paramedics. PHOTO: VINCENT SOH/ FACEBOOK
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - An elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was taken to hospital after his device collided with a taxi in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (Nov 16).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, at 3.53pm that day.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, posted by a Facebook user, shows a man lying on the road being tended to by paramedics.

Several people, including some food delivery riders wearing GrabFood shirts, are gathered around the scene. The PMA appears to be stuck to the front of a blue taxi.

In the video, witnesses can also be seen asking a man, believed to be a taxi driver, how fast he was driving the vehicle.

PMAs are devices designed to improve the mobility of handicapped and elderly users.

Facebook user Norr Amira posted a comment in reply to the video, saying the PMA rider was her grandfather.

She said her grandfather had been using the road crossing when the green man signal was lit, but he was hit by an oncoming taxi.

The victim's glasses and hat were thrown off due to the impact of the accident, she added.

The 73-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident.

Posted by Vincent Soh on Saturday, 16 November 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents Personal mobility devices

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
&#039;Parrot Man&#039; found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block
'Parrot Man' found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block
Worker falls to his death at Shaw Plaza in Balestier Road
Worker falls to his death at Shaw Plaza in Balestier Road
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go &amp; best things to do in JB
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go & best things to do in JB
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl

SERVICES