Pet owner opens dog's health powder tub, allegedly finds insect infestation inside: 'A lot of flies flew out'

Pet owner Jocelyn Ang opened a tub of Rose-Hip Vital Canine powder to feed her dog when she saw flies swarming out of it, with other insects inside it.

She posted her experience on Facebook group Singapore Dogs Community on Monday (March 16).

"I just opened a brand-new sealed tub today, and to my horror, a lot of flies flew out, and the powder inside seems infested with many small insects," she wrote in her post, also saying that it was "quite shocking".

In a video uploaded with her post, Ang can be seen gingerly opening the tub while holding it outside the window of her unit.

Once it opens, a fly immediately bolts out into the air and disappears, while another can be seen at the rim of the tub.

The camera then pans over the contents of the tub, showing white, grain-like objects within it and a web-like substance along the tub's rim, which is also dotted with black spots.

According to videos on Rose-Hip Vital's YouTube channel, the contents of the tub should be a consistent powder similar to turmeric and is used to improve a dog's health and strengthen joints among other health benefits.

Ang added that the tub, which she bought from the company's website, had an expiry date in 2027, also providing a photograph of the date as evidence. The container was completely sealed prior to her opening it, she claimed.

Ang asked if other users in the group had bought the powder, wondering if anyone else had a similar experience with the product.

"What alternatives do you guys recommend?" She also asked. "Don't think I'll get this again."

Holes or humidity?

Netizens sympathised with her, with one saying that she encountered a similar issue and had to throw her tub away.

"I think it's due to our humid weather," she speculated.

Another user expressed concern as well, but found it lucky that Ang had noticed before feeding it to her pet.

"My pet dog's meal is at 6am, I would have been sleepy and just scooped it," they admitted.

"I've been using this for all older dogs and I can promise it's such a game changer for older furries. No idea what happened with the tub."

Not all users had issues with this product.

A user also wondered if there might have been a hole in the tub, or if there was some issue with storage.

"Mine is orange-coloured and looks nothing like yours. I bought a 1.5kg in March 2025 and it has expiry date in 2028, and it’s still looking fine even though I don’t seal the tub fully whenever I use it," the user said.

"If you recently bought yours maybe it’s quite an old stock? Definitely contact them for a refund though, their customer service is usually quite good."

AsiaOne has contacted Rose-Hip Vital and Ang for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com