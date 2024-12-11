Pet owners and eateries welcome easing of al fresco dining rules while diners say 'as long as the areas are separated'

SINGAPORE — Pet owners and eateries have welcomed the recent move allowing patrons to dine outdoors with their furry companions without the need for a pet cafe licence, even as some seek more clarity on the new rules.

A spokesperson for waterfront cafe Whisk & Paddle told The Straits Times that in the past, it had to turn away customers with pets as it was not licensed to accommodate them.

"This caused disappointment among potential customers, especially since we are located along the Punggol Park connector," the spokesperson said. The park connector is frequented by dog owners.

From Jan 1, such pet-friendly eateries with outdoor dining areas will no longer need to worry about seeking additional approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), if they are not serving pet food.

Since SFA's announcement on Dec 2, Whisk & Paddle has started sourcing for pet-only chairs, which will allow dogs to be seated. The Tebing Lane eatery is also looking to get disposable pet water bowls.

Whisk & Paddle’s outdoor dining area. The eatery has started sourcing for pet-only chairs. PHOTO: Instagram/Whisk & Paddle

These measures, along with an allocated space outdoors for non-pet owners, would hopefully allay the concerns of some customers who may be worried about hygiene and pet allergies, the spokesperson said.

SFA had previously said that prevailing food safety requirements are enough to mitigate the already low risk of zoonotic transmission of diseases with animals present in outdoor dining areas.

However, some restaurants are hoping for further clarity from the agency, including what it considers as pets.

For instance, Whisk & Paddle said it is not clear if it will be able to take in other pets, such as birds, cats, hamsters and rabbits.

"We even had a duck visitor once, which was refreshing for us," said the spokesperson.

Current regulations do not discriminate between restaurants that serve pet food and those that do not serve pet food but let patrons dine al fresco with their pets. Under the new rules, businesses that intend to serve pet food must apply to SFA for a pet cafe licence.

Pets are still prohibited at all hawker centres and their outdoor dining areas as these are communal spaces, unlike the outdoor seating spaces of private food businesses.

Pet dogs will also continue to be banned from halal-certified premises, such as fast-food chain McDonald's. A McDonald's spokesperson said that only guide dogs are allowed at its outdoor seating areas.

'A great step forward'

Dog owner Shirlene Ang described the move as a "great step forward" towards a more pet-friendly Singapore.

The 34-year-old realtor added that she would be more keen to dine out with her Australian Shepherd, named Freckles, next year.

Shirlene Ang with her Australian Shepherd Freckles (left) and her family’s dog Hachi. PHOTO: Shirlene Ang

Likewise, Ang Choon Boon said that the change would increase his outdoor dining options substantially. Ang and his wife currently do not dine out without their West Highland Terrier, Jackie.

Ang, 34, said that searching for a suitable eatery can often feel like a "cold-calling exercise" as it may not always be obvious if a place has a pet cafe licence.

"With the new regulations, the only thing we have to worry about is the food operator turning away our business," the finance manager said.

However, they both acknowledged that not everyone, such as non-pet owners, would welcome the relaxation of rules.

Carina Tan, who is apprehensive around animals, told ST that the easing of guidelines would not deter her from visiting al fresco eateries that are open to pets, though she may be cautious at first.

"I think it's fine as long as the areas are separated, and the restaurant has measures to ensure that the pets won't 'disturb' me," the 27-year-old social media manager said, adding that she would still prefer to wait for seats that are away from pets.

IT executive Muhammad Nur Hidayat, 34, agrees that pet-friendly areas will need to be properly segregated, much like existing smoking and non-smoking areas in eateries.

"It's a good move as it allows pet owners to spend more time with their pets outside, though I believe that cleanliness standards need to be upkept for such eateries," he said.

Ang also recognised the need for pet owners to be mindful of others when dining out.

"Pet owners will need to play their part in advancing the pet-friendly culture in Singapore by being responsible pet owners," he said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.