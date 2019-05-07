Peter Lim donates another $10 million for sports scholarships

Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim handing out the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarships to recipients.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Deepanraj Ganesan
The New Paper

Singaporean tycoon Peter Lim has extended his pledge to help local athletes by donating a further $10 million to fund the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim (SOF-PL) Scholarship from 2021-2030.

This was announced on July 3 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was the guest of honour at the SOF-PL Scholarship award presentation at Temasek Polytechnic.

Lim's latest donation is in addition to the $10 million that he pledged when the scholarship was first launched in 2010.

DPM Heng added that Lim is also committing another $20 million towards a new community project to help children from less privileged backgrounds.

This takes the total amount that the 66-year-old billionaire will be committing to the community to $30 million.

At this year's ceremony, which is into its ninth edition, a record 53 athletes received the high performance Under-18 scholarships. In all, 280 student-athletes received scholarships totalling $781,000 in cash, with figure skating featured for the first time.

There are four categories with varying cash amounts: primary ($1,000), secondary ($2,000), junior college/integrated programme/tertiary ($3,000) and under-18 high performance ($5,000).

To be eligible, recipients must meet a set of criteria, such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions.

Since its inception, 2,642 scholarships amounting to $7.2 million have been awarded.

One of the beneficiaries this year was 16-year-old Mas Ridzwan Mohamad Ali of NorthLight School.

The two-time secondary category recipient in 2016 and 2018 was the first cyclist to receive the high performance under-18 award.

ESTEEMED COMPANY

Ridzwan joins the likes of swimmer Joseph Schooling, paddler Koen Pang and fencer Amita Berthier in earning the scholarship.

He said: "Sport has taught me many things, including the importance of good nutrition, time management and responsibility.

"When I do well in my sport, I try to be a good example to young children and encourage them to take up cycling.

"I am very thankful to the SOF-Peter Lim Scholarship for supporting my passion in BMX cycling. One day I hope I can make it to the Olympic Games."

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, DPM Heng thanked Lim for his generosity, saying: "His (Lim) generous donations make the scholarship possible.

"The scholarship has benefited and played a part in the successes of many of our Team Singapore athletes who have made Singapore proud."

DPM Heng then called on the wider community to do their part to enhance the local sporting scene.

He said: "This ecosystem of support required to bring the best out of Team Singapore athletes cannot be undertaken by the government alone.

"Every stakeholder has a part to play. Working together will allow us to better draw on the diversity of passions and expertise among us.

"We are encouraged to see many individuals and corporates come forward to build an even stronger sports ecosystem for Singapore."

Among the guests at the ceremony were Australia's four-time Olympic swimming champion Libby Trickett, International Olympic Committee executive board member and Singapore Olympic Foundation chairman Ng Ser Miang and Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin.

To round off the afternoon's proceedings, DPM Heng presented Lim with the IOC Trophy, themed "Olympism in Action", for his contributions to Singapore sport and the community.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Peter Lim Singapore sports Scholarships
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo, King of Turin, holds court at Yumin Primary School
Cristiano Ronaldo, King of Turin, holds court at Yumin Primary School
Man in China claims Samsung Galaxy S10 caught fire when charging, sues for one yuan
Man in China claims Samsung Galaxy S10 caught fire when charging, sues for one yuan
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
Good deals must share: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
How to buy your first Rolex
How to buy your first Rolex
8 best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
8 best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive

SERVICES