Shell drops prices twice in a day as fuel companies match up

Shell on Thursday (July 2) posted fuel prices adjustments twice as Caltex and Sinopec caught up with price changes.

In a second price board update at 6pm, Shell announced a 7-cent reduction to its diesel price, following an earlier 5-cent drop across its petrol offerings at 9am.

Caltex's subsequent 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings and 7-cent drop on its diesel offering was followed by Sinopec's 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings.

But Sinopec kept its diesel price unchanged.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.59 at Cnergy to $3.42 at Esso and SPC.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $4.12 at Esso.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.34* $3.37* Not available $4.07* $4.05* Esso $3.39 $3.42 $3.94 Not available $4.12 Shell* Not available $3.37* $3.89* $4.11* $4.05* Sinopec* Not available $3.37 $3.88* $4.01* $4.06 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.05 Cnergy Not available $2.59 $3.00 Not available $3.08 Smart Energy Not available $2.62 $2.99 Not available $2.58 Prices are correct as at 9.55pm on July 2. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on July 2.

editor@asiaone.com

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