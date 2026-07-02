Shell drops prices twice in a day as fuel companies match up

Shell on Thursday (July 2) posted fuel prices adjustments twice as Caltex and Sinopec caught up with price changes.
In a second price board update at 6pm, Shell announced a 7-cent reduction to its diesel price, following an earlier 5-cent drop across its petrol offerings at 9am.
Caltex's subsequent 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings and 7-cent drop on its diesel offering was followed by Sinopec's 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings.
But Sinopec kept its diesel price unchanged.
Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.59 at Cnergy to $3.42 at Esso and SPC.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $4.12 at Esso.
|Company / Fuel
|92-octane
|95-octane
|98-octane
|Premium
|Diesel
|Caltex*
|$3.34*
|$3.37*
|Not available
|$4.07*
|$4.05*
|Esso
|$3.39
|$3.42
|$3.94
|Not available
|$4.12
|Shell*
|Not available
|$3.37*
|$3.89*
|$4.11*
|$4.05*
|Sinopec*
|Not available
|$3.37
|$3.88*
|$4.01*
|$4.06
|SPC
|$3.39
|$3.42
|$3.93
|Not available
|$4.05
|Cnergy
|Not available
|$2.59
|$3.00
|Not available
|$3.08
|Smart Energy
|Not available
|$2.62
|$2.99
|Not available
|$2.58
Prices are correct as at 9.55pm on July 2. All prices are before discounts.
*Indicates change to posted price(s) made on July 2.
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