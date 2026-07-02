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Shell drops prices twice in a day as fuel companies match up

Shell, which kept its diesel price unchanged earlier, posted a 7-cent reduction to its diesel price after Caltex adjusted both its petrol and diesel prices downwards on Wednesday (July 2)
Shell drops prices twice in a day as fuel companies match up
Shell dropped petrol prices at 9am, and reduced its diesel price at 6pm.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 02, 2026 2:15 PMBYSean Ler

Shell on Thursday (July 2) posted fuel prices adjustments twice as Caltex and Sinopec caught up with price changes.

In a second price board update at 6pm, Shell announced a 7-cent reduction to its diesel price, following an earlier 5-cent drop across its petrol offerings at 9am.

Caltex's subsequent 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings and 7-cent drop on its diesel offering was followed by Sinopec's 5-cent reduction across its petrol  offerings.

But Sinopec kept its diesel price unchanged.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.59 at Cnergy to $3.42 at Esso and SPC.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $4.12 at Esso. 

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex*$3.34*$3.37*Not available$4.07*$4.05*
Esso$3.39$3.42$3.94Not available$4.12
Shell*Not available$3.37*$3.89*$4.11*$4.05*
Sinopec*Not available$3.37$3.88*$4.01*$4.06
SPC$3.39$3.42$3.93Not available$4.05
CnergyNot available$2.59$3.00Not available$3.08
Smart EnergyNot available$2.62$2.99Not available$2.58

Prices are correct as at 9.55pm on July 2. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price(s) made on July 2.

editor@asiaone.com

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Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oiloil and gasMiddle EastIRANUSAWars and conflictsMotoringcost of livingBusinessSMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
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