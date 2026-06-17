Fuel prices in Singapore fall as Caltex, Esso, Shell and SPC post reductions

Fuel prices in Singapore fell for two consecutive days as most major fuel companies here — Caltex, Esso, Shell and SPC — posted reductions between Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday.

Shell kicked off the new round of pump price adjustments on Tuesday, announcing in a price board update at 4.30pm that it had reduced its diesel price by 10 cents to $4.22.

The move was mirrored by Caltex and, later, Esso posting a similar 10-cent reduction to their respective diesel prices.

SPC's reduction of its diesel price by 15 cents is the most aggressive among fuel companies which posted adjustments.

All four companies however held their petrol prices steady.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy to $4.17 at SPC, with Caltex, Esso and Shell all posting their respective diesel prices at $4.22 per litre.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.22* Esso* $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.22* Shell* Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.22* Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.31 SPC* $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.17* Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.67 $2.99* Not available $2.71 Prices are correct as at 5.30pm on June 17. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made between June 16 and 17.

Oil prices fall below $80 per barrel

Oil prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday — to about US$78 — and continuing into Wednesday, as details emerged of an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, including an agreement to allow Iran to sell oil.

This also brings Brent crude futures to around US$5 above the price per barrel of US$72.87 recorded on February 28, when the US and Israel struck Iran.

The deal would extend a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel first attacked Iran.

But experts have also warned that shipping and energy exports could take weeks to recover.

Meanwhile, despite diesel prices easing in Singapore over the past weeks, prices for the more popular 95-octane petrol have remained above $3.40 since mid-March.

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editor@asiaone.com