Petrol prices in Singapore drop for the first time in 28 days as Shell leads reduction

Petrol prices in Singapore fell for the first time in nearly a month, as Shell became the first among major fuel companies here to post reductions across its petrol offerings on Friday (June 20).

In a price board update published at 4.30pm, the Britain-based company announced that it had posted a 4-cent reduction across its 95-octane, 95-octane petrol, and its more premium V-Power.

Diesel price remains unchanged — it was reduced by 10 cents to $4.22 on June 16.

The more popular 95-octane petrol crossed the $3.40-mark on March 17, and its price has remained above since.

Following the latest round of petrol prices reduction at Shell, its 95-octane petrol is now priced at $3.42 per litre, while its 98-octane and V-Power are priced at $3.94 and $4.16, respectively.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.2 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.22 Shell* Not available $3.42 $3.94 $4.16 $4.22 Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.16 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.17 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.67 $2.99* Not available $2.71 Prices are correct as at 9pm on June 19. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on June 19.

Oil prices hover around US$80 per barrel

Oil prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday — to about US$78 — continuing into Thursday, as the US and Iran signed an interim deal to cease military operations for 60 days.

This was buoyed by news of oil tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, after the agreement took effect.

But cautiousness remain as Israel continued its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising questions about whether the agreement would hold.

Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday.

This, after Tehran said it needed to see signs of implementation of the interim agreement from the US before the next rounds of peace talks could begin.

Lebanon is a major condition and sticking point in the broader US-Iran peace deal, with Iran's state media saying a ceasefire is a condition to continue talks.

The news sent oil prices rebounding slightly to about US$80 per barrel by 9pm on Friday.

At about the same time, a senior US official told Reuters that both Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire set to begin at 9pm.

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editor@asiaone.com