Petrol prices in Singapore fall by 11 cents per litre

Petrol prices have been rising rapidly in recent months, with matters exacerbated by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, petrol prices fell by 11 cents yesterday, in a reversal of the trend we’ve seen recently.

92 95 98 Premium Diesel SPC $3‬‬‬‬‬‬.15 $3‬‬‬‬.19 $3.67 N.A. $2‬.89 ESSO $3‬.‬05 $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬09 $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬56 N.A. $2‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬8‬‬‬‬4 Sinopec N.A. $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬1‬‬‬‬9 $3‬.‬6‬6 $3‬‬‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬‬‬7‬‬‬‬‬‬9 $2‬‬‬.‬‬‬8‬‬‬8 Caltex $3.05 $3.09 N.A. $3.75 $2.84 Shell N.A. $3‬‬‬.‬‬‬09 $3‬.58 $3‬.80 $2‬‬‬.‬‬‬8‬‬‬6

Latest prices as at March 14, 2022

Prices for 95 octane broke past the $3 per litre for the first time last week. Nothing strange given the fact that the price of oil has increased globally with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite the current fall in petrol prices, it remains higher than what it has been in recent times.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.