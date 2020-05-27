Phase 1 of post-Covid-19 circuit breaker: A guide to what you can do from June 2

SINGAPORE - As Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period from June 2, many are wondering what can and cannot be done under the new regulations. While more businesses and activities will be progressively allowed, some restrictions will continue to be in place during Phase 1.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about the post-circuit breaker period, as well as information on which services and facilities will be reopening.

Will my favourite bubble tea shop reopen? Can I return to my office?

You may have to wait longer to get your fix of bubble tea, as outlets selling predominantly beverages are still not allowed to reopen.

Have you been unable to telecommute during the circuit breaker period and wondering if you can return to the office?

You can return to the workplace if your company is on the list of businesses permitted to resume operations from June 2, and if your employer has put safe management measures in place. However, telecommuting must still be practised where possible.

Can I visit my friend or boyfriend? Can I travel?

You are still not allowed to visit friends or significant others living in different households. You are allowed to visit only your grandparents and parents if they are living elsewhere, or your parents-in-law and grandparents-in-law.

Another concern is overseas travel. The existing travel advisories continue to apply and Singaporeans should continue to defer all travel abroad.

Will sports facilities be reopened? Can I still exercise outdoors?

Sports, recreation and outdoor facilities such as gyms and fitness studios will remain closed in Phase 1. Sports facilities will gradually be allowed to reopen in Phase 2.

While it is not encouraged, individuals may leave home to walk, run, cycle or engage in other similar exercise alone or only with members living in the same household. They should do so in their immediate neighbourhoods.

Can I go for a dental procedure? What about chiropractic treatment?

Traditional Chinese medicine needle acupuncture can resume for all conditions. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Yes. Singaporeans will be able to access various healthcare services from June 2 but patients with more urgent medical needs will be prioritised.

For hospital-based care, specialist outpatient services, medical procedures and allied health services for patients with higher needs will resume.

Traditional Chinese medicine needle acupuncture can resume for all conditions. Ayurvedic, chiropractic, osteopathic and other forms of traditional and complementary services for management of medical conditions and symptom relief are also allowed.

Dental procedures such as scaling and polishing, fillings, crowns, dentures and orthodontic treatment will also be allowed.

Will I be able to visit government service centres?

Government service centres dealing with issues such as housing, employment passes and taxes are set to reopen on June 2. However, they will resume services only by appointment. The rest of the government service centres will remain closed.

Can I pray at places of worship? Will religious rites and ceremonies continue?

Places of worship are allowed to have up to five households for private worship in their premises at any one time when they reopen from June 2, subject to adequate safe distancing measures that have to be put in place. Worshippers may only pray individually or together if they are members of the same household.

Religious rites and ceremonies performed by religious workers are strictly not allowed except for marriage solemnisations and funeral-related activities.

Families may continue to install niches for their loved ones in columbaria in places of worship, which will otherwise remain closed to visitors.

Can I wear a face shield instead of a face mask?

A stall owner wearing a face shield while serving customers at Tiong Bahru Market, on May 21, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

People can choose to wear either a face mask or face shield when they leave the house, according to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

For the general public, a face mask or a face shield alone provides adequate protection, doctors say. However, those working in high-risk settings should wear both a mask and shield.

Can maids meet with friends on their rest days?

No. Like the rest of the community, they are still not allowed to meet friends or gather in public spaces during Phase 1. They can go out to run essential errands or buy meals, but must return home immediately after.

Can I travel to a park outside of my immediate neighbourhood for exercise?

No. Exercise should be done within your immediate neighbourhood, such as at a park or park connector near you. It must also be done alone or with others who live in the same household as you.

