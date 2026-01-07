Photo of Haresh Singaraju in PAP T-shirt surfaces; incoming NMP says he has left party

Incoming Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Haresh Singaraju has said that he is no longer affiliated with any political party, after a photo of him wearing a shirt bearing the People’s Action Party (PAP) logo surfaced online.

The family physician at National University Polyclinics said in an Instagram on Monday (Jan 5) that the 2023 photo was taken during a party activity he had previously volunteered at.

Dr Haresh had initially told the South China Morning Post that it was during a People’s Association (PA) event, which he later clarified in his Instagram post that it was incorrect.

"This activity did not involve the PA. I’m now not a member of any party," he said.

The photo showed Dr Haresh wearing a shirt with the PAP logo and the word "Tampines". It has since been removed from his Instagram account, but was shared several times on Reddit.

His LinkedIn profile indicates he has served as a PA grassroots leader since January 2023.

Dr Haresh said that the post was archived as part of a "clean up of his Instagram account" and to "protect the identities of individuals in the pictures as I made my account public".

The photo had reignited discussions on the neutrality of the NMP scheme, which was introduced in 1990 to allow for nonpartisan views in Parliament.

The scheme attracted criticism after former NMPs Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Alhabsyi resigned before the end of their terms in February while being touted as potential candidates for the 2025 General Election.

Dr Syed Harun was later fielded by the ruling party to contest in the elections. He is now an MP for Nee Soon GRC and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development.

Thomas did not stand in the general election, and had said in a Facebook post last April that he'll be spending time on the ground to "earn my stripes first".

