PHV driver cancels on 'cheapo' passenger who wanted help to load his household items, asks him to book van

Need help with moving home? Get a delivery van instead, a Grab driver said, after he was told by a passenger to help.

Taking to Facebook in a group for private-hire drivers on Thursday (Dec 28), Lim Gim Koon said that he was at The Sail @ Marina Bay at that time.

"The passenger expected me to position my car which is already blocking many vehicles along the short driveway to assist him to move his household items," the private-hire driver said.

"He shouted vulgarities at the other cars honking behind and made a bad sign when I told him it's not acceptable to load all the items into the car."

While the original destination was to a condo located at Lorong 6 Geylang, Lim shared a screenshot that he had cancelled the ride.

"A nightmare cheapo passenger," he said. "He booked a four-wheeler but insisted he booked a premium car.

"Go book a [Lalamove] van instead. Disgrace."

In the comments, several netizens agreed with how Lim dealt with the passenger's demands.

"We private-hire drivers fetch passengers, not house movers," one of them said.

"If drivers help, they should be appreciated. But we shouldn't have to help at all. Later we get complaints about damaging his items. Who's going to bear responsibility for this rude clown then?"

Another netizen pointed out that the boot of a private-hire car would have enough space to fit the items for the passenger.

"Just unfold the rear seats. Just remember, boot space is not for your own personal storage but for all passengers," he said.

AsiaOne has contacted Lim and Grab for more information.

ALSO READ: Grab driver drives off with passenger's belongings, demands $20 'fee' to return them

chingshijie@asiaone.com