Passenger claims PHV driver 'constantly using his phone', netizens divided over online 'shaming'

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) passenger alleged online that his driver had been "constantly using his phone while driving".

Instagram page Sgfollowsall shared the passenger's recount of the journey in a post on Tuesday (May 12).

According to the post, the complainant had taken a Grab ride with his pregnant wife on May 9 when he noticed the driver multitasking.

"There were multiple times he swerved lane and had hard braking," the passenger claimed.

"I had enough and recorded him holding his phone on the emergency lane on PIE."

In one video shared by the page, the driver can be seen holding his phone in his left hand and scrolling the screen with his right hand while the car is moving.

Four other photos also show him looking at the device. In one of them, a navigation app is seen on the mobile phone screen while other pictures reflect what appears to be a call and messaging app open.

It is unclear if the vehicle was moving or stationary when the photos were taken.

The passenger added that he had submitted a report to Grab.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence for a driver to use a mobile device while the vehicle is in motion. First-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to six months.

'Remind him politely'

Netizens had divided views on the post, with some questioning why the passenger aired his grievances online.

"You can just remind him politely to concentrate on driving. Why need to post people video and shame them and affect their rice bowl? And also since you already reported is there still a need for this video?" one Instagram user wrote.

Another suggested that the driver could have been responding to a personal emergency and that the passenger should "talk to him politely about it".

However, other netizens slammed the driver for his "dangerous" actions, pointing out that he had flouted traffic rules.

They also hit back at commenters who criticised the post, stating that drivers should not need reminders.

"Drivers should know the law and don't need reminders. This is responsibility," one user added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com