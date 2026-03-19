'We could have died': Woman shaken after PHV driver falls ill, crashes into traffic light in Tanjong Rhu

Two Grab passengers were left unnerved after their driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a traffic light.

The accident occurred at the junction of Fort Road, Meyer Road and Tanjong Rhu Road, in the vicinity of Katong Park MRT station, at about 9.30pm on Monday (March 16).

In a Xiaohongshu post on Tuesday, the affected passenger said the male driver suffered a coughing fit while waiting for the green light at the intersection.

"The car began inching forward, and my friend quickly tapped the driver, who appeared to have breathing difficulties and was losing consciousness," she recounted.

The woman said they continuously patted him while asking if he was alright, and the driver regained some of his bearings.

At that same moment, he apparently stepped on the accelerator. The vehicle surged forward and hit a traffic light on the road divider.

Photos attached to the Xiaohongshu post show the traffic light tilted from the impact.

"After the collision, the driver came to his senses and repeatedly said sorry," the passenger wrote.

She added that it was fortunate they had not been hit by another vehicle crossing the junction and that the accident did not happen when they were travelling at high speed.

"Life is so fragile. Just a few minutes ago I was chatting with my friend, and a few minutes later we're lamenting that we could have died by a stroke of bad luck."

According to her, Grab offered a full refund of the fare after she reported the incident to them.

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that the 66-year-old male driver was conscious when taken to hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The car driver is also assisting with ongoing police investigations.

AsiaOne has reached out to the passenger for more information.

Driver currently recovering: Grab

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Grab spokesperson said the accident "was a serious and distressing event" for both parties.

The platform operator confirmed that the driver had suffered a sudden medical emergency during the trip and is currently recovering.

"We are stepping in to manage his insurance documentation and waive his rental charges to ease any financial stress during his treatment," said the spokesperson.

Grab said it has always encouraged its partners to prioritise their health and also provides access to subsidised healthcare and health screenings.

"We want our partners to stay healthy and safe on the road, not just for the sake of their passengers, but so they can return safely to their families at the end of every shift," added the spokesperson.

"We have connected with the passenger to better understand their experience and ensure they are okay, and a full refund has been issued. We are committed to supporting both the passenger and our driver-partner throughout their recovery."

[[nid:731715]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com