'Do you want me to endanger your life?' Woman says Tada driver turned 'aggressive' after failed shortcut to destination

A passenger said she was left shaken after a Tada driver got agitated during their ride and accused her of leading him in the wrong direction.

"Do you want me to endanger your life?" the man is heard saying in a video uploaded to TikTok by user @lydearlyy on Thursday (Nov 13), who called the incident her "worst experience" with a private-hire driver.

The passenger, who goes by Lydia, claimed in the video that the driver wanted to take a shortcut to her destination — a condominium which she did not name.

Although she replied that she was unaware of any shortcuts, the driver purportedly wanted to drive through a carpark. Lydia said she told him that the carpark leads to a landed enclave, but he still continued to drive.

When they reached a dead end and recircled back to exit the carpark, his GPS apparently rerouted. He purportedly drove her to another dead end and ultimately stopped in front of one of the homes in the enclave.

"Unless I can walk through people's landed houses, or uncle can barge through other people's houses, I don't think I'll be able to get to (my destination)," Lydia said, estimating that it would take her a 20-minute walk.

'You treat me like your chauffeur'

She said she offered to give the driver the condominium name or postal code if his GPS was faulty, which the driver allegedly refused.

In clips filmed by her during the ride, the man is heard saying: "Then you want me to drive you around? Who the hell are you?

"You pay me a few dollars, you treat me like what, your chauffeur? (sic)"

Lydia wrote in the in-video caption that she had told him to follow the GPS.

She continued that he accused her multiple times of inputting the wrong address as the drop-off point.

"At this point, I checked my app, and I checked his GPS. We are actually going in the correct way," Lydia said.

She said she read aloud the GPS indications to the driver and asked him to follow the navigation, but he "got increasingly upset and offended".

When he subsequently missed the last turn, she asked to be dropped off at the roadside.

The TikTok video concludes with Lydia revealing that she had reported the incident to the ride-hailing platform.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lydia for more information.

Tada suspends driver after investigation

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Tada said it is aware of the incident highlighted on TikTok and has "treated it with urgency".

A spokesperson for Tada said that the driver's account has been suspended following an investigation, and that it is currently reaching out to the passenger to reach a resolution.

"At Tada, we take all feedback related to safety, conduct, and service standards very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for both riders and drivers."

Netizens expressed their shock at Lydia's experience, with some urging her to lodge a police report.

"He tried to take a shortcut and got lost. It was his choice and he started to vent it out on her," a TikTok user said.

"File a police report. This behaviour is not acceptable and using threatening words that makes u feel unsafe is assault," another netizen advised.

Some also claimed that the in-app GPS may have been inaccurate or had issues, resulting in route confusion.

[[nid:708396]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com