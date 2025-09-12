Pickleball noise causes tension in some estates as the sport gains popularity

SINGAPORE - The noise made by people playing pickleball almost daily for months near a Bukit Panjang block of flats is frustrating a resident who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan, 77.

"The pickleball noise is disturbing us, especially for those who have to work night shifts," said the homemaker, who lives at Block 524 Jelapang Road.

Pickleball has grown in popularity over the past year, and the games produce sharp sounds when plastic balls strike hard paddles and ricochet off the floor.

But the noise has also been a source of tension among some residents, with the authorities taking measures to ensure a fair compromise.

Ms Tan said she has heard other frustrated residents yelling at pickleball players to stop playing. She keeps her main door shut to block out the noise, but has to put up with a stuffy flat as a result.

But some of her neighbours, like Ms Pauline Tan, 28, are less bothered.

"Actually, I kind of enjoy watching them play. I even bring my baby down sometimes to see," she said. "I think that it adds to the neighbourhood spirit."

Said Ms Julia Hassan, 60, a healthcare centre manager: "I might even consider joining if I have the chance because it helps me to stay active."

Complaints about noisy pickleball games have surfaced periodically on social media in recent years, along with the sport's growing popularity.

In June 2025, one writer to The Straits Times' Forum page expressed her concerns about "constant noise" from these games, which prevent her husband, a night-shift security officer, from resting during the day.

In response, some MPs have urged pickleball players to be considerate about their playing hours, while town councils have introduced measures to address noise concerns.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe said some pickleball players told him they have encountered residents throwing things, such as eggs, at them from a height.

"If residents are bothered by the noise, I encourage them to approach the players and explain the situation to them in a non-accusatory manner," he said.

His town council also encourages players to use balls made of materials that produce less noise, and is considering moving the playing cut-off time to 9pm instead of 10pm. Residents and players will be consulted before implementing any changes, he added.

In Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, the town council has started switching off lights earlier at selected courts to discourage late-night play. It received 90 complaints about pickleball in 2025 - most of which were about noise - compared with 30 complaints in 2024.

Signs have also been put up to remind players to keep their noise levels down and play during designated hours, said a town council spokeswoman.

"Our teams have also engaged court users on site to encourage considerate play and to consider using quieter sports equipment to help reduce the overall sound impact," she added.

The town council manages one pickleball court at Block 47 Marine Crescent, although the sport is also played at multi-purpose courts across the estate.

Madam Esther Sim, 77, whose two-room flat in Eunos Crescent overlooks one such multi-purpose court, said that pickleball games can get noisy if the ball flies out of the court and hits surrounding structures.

In July, the lights at the court started going off at 9.40pm, slightly earlier than the usual 10pm, she said.

"I'm not usually bothered by the noise, but I'm glad the town council is responding to residents' feedback," said the retired administrative executive, who added that she has not come across anyone playing past the designated hours.

In the west, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council has put up signs at a badminton court near Block 636A Choa Chu Kang North 6, reminding residents of the proper use of the court.

It has also shortened the court's opening hours. The court now closes at 9pm instead of 9.30pm daily, except on Mondays, when it closes at 9.30pm.

A town council spokesperson said it had received feedback about noise from pickleball games. "We continue to remind residents of the considerate and responsible use of the courts, and to minimise inconvenience to nearby residents," the spokesperson said.

When ST visited the Choa Chu Kang court on Sept 4 at 9.45am, the gates to the court were locked. The town council said residents can contact it to open the gates.

Nearby residents told ST that pickleball noise is not an issue.

In Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, pickleball players are encouraged to use the indoor court opposite Bishan Community Club. More courts are also being set up at the newly opened Thomson Community Club.

Ms Elysa Chen, who is MP for the Bishan East-Sin Ming ward, said pickleball playing times for courts in the constituency have been limited to three two-hour slots between 10am and 8pm on weekdays, and 3pm to 8pm on weekends.

"I believe it's important to build neighbourhoods where residents feel welcome to use our facilities, while also ensuring a conducive and restful environment for other residents," she added.

