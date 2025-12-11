Pickup truck up in flames on Tanjong Katong Road, passersby help contain fire

Several people helped fight a fire that engulfed a Malaysia-registered pickup truck along Tanjong Katong Road on Wednesday (Dec 10) afternoon.

In a video posted on Instagram by Sgfollowsall, a man believed to be the driver is seen removing goods from the back of the truck while it is in flames.

He then returns to the driver's cabin to remove a bag, and is also seen speaking on the phone.

While he waits for help, two passersby approach him with fire extinguishers.

They are soon joined by an elderly petrol station attendant and a fourth man.

As the four use their fire extinguishers to bring the fire under control, thick smoke can be seen forming around the truck.

Across social media posts of the incident, some netizens praised the passersby for stepping forward to help put out the fire.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to a fire at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Sandy Lane at about 1.30pm.

"The fire involved items on the back of a pickup truck. SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel," said SCDF, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:726200]]

editor@asiaone.com