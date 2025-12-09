Malaysia-registered van flips on side in multi-vehicle crash on PIE, motorcyclist taken to hospital

A 49-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas on Monday (Dec 8) evening.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the collision on the PIE, after the Whitley Road exit, at about 5pm.

The accident involved a motorcycle, two vans and three cars.

SCDF said the male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital, while another motorist declined to be sent to the hospital after being assessed for minor injuries.

When AsiaOne passed by the scene at about 6pm, a Malaysia-registered van was seen lying on its side on the rightmost, or first, lane of the expressway.

Behind the van was a stationary white car, while a red Kia sedan was stopped on the second lane — beside the white car — with its trunk door opened.

A white Lalamove van and a black Honda hatchback were also stopped beside the Malaysia-registered van.

At least two Traffic Police (TP) outriders were seen attending to the scene, along with a Land Transport Authority vehicle recovery services tow truck.

Four of the motorists sat at the central divider with a TP officer seen near them, while a fifth stood just off the group of four.

A sixth motorist was seen with another TP officer at the white Lalamove van.

The accident led to peak hour congestion stretching from Stevens Road till Thomson Road.

