1 taken to hospital after motorcycle smashes into car along PIE

A man was taken to the hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a moving car along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Dec 19).

The accident happened at about 6.05pm along a stretch of road on the PIE towards Changi, before the Bukit Timah Expressway exit.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a motorcycle is seen travelling along the rightmost lane of the expressway when he crashes into the rear of a moving car.

From the video, the motorcycle appears to be travelling at a speed higher than the vehicles ahead.

The impact flings the motorcyclist onto the second lane, in front of an oncoming car which manages to stop in time.

His motorcycle skids across three lanes to land on the first lane.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a 24-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726726]]

editor@asiaone.com