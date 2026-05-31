PIE double accident: 1 dead, 3 injured after accidents near Mount Pleasant Flyover

Two accidents happened, almost simultaneously, along both sides of a stretch of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Mount Pleasant Flyover on Saturday (May 30) morning.

Police told AsiaOne that the accident along PIE towards Tuas, involving five cars and a motorcycle, happened at about 8.20am.

A 41-year-old male motorcyclist and an eight-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to the National University Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances, respectively.

Videos of the accident posted on social media show emergency vehicles at the two rightmost lanes of the three-lane expressway.

Two SCDF ambulances, one fire engine, rescue tender vehicle, and a light fire attack vehicle are seen at the scene

A motorcycle is seen lying on its side on the rightmost lane in between two cars. Three other cars with varying extent of damage are seen further ahead.

Across the road, in the direction towards Changi Airport, two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a separate accident.

A video of the accident shared by a motorcyclist shows a black compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) with significant damages to it front bumper and bonnet, while a damaged motorcycle is seen lying on its side on the rightmost lane.

Another white compact SUV is seen further ahead of the motorcycle, also on the rightmost of the three-lane expressway.

Police and SCDF told AsiaOne that the 20-year-old male motorcyclist and his 23-year-old male pillion rider were both taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The pillion rider subsequently died in the hospital.

Police investigations for both accidents are ongoing.

[[nid:737030]]

editor@asiaone.com