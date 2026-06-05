3 motorcyclists injured in 4-vehicle accident on Pan Island Expressway

Three motorcyclists were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (June 5) morning.

The accident, involving three motorcycles and a car, happened at about 8.50am along the PIE heading towards Changi, before the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

At about 9.15am, AsiaOne saw that two of the six lanes along the expressway were closed as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics attended to the injured.

At least two motorcyclists were seen lying on their sides along the first lane, while a white Nissan compact crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) was seen stopped along the second lane. Some damage could be seen on the SUV's right rear bumper.

There were also bloodied pieces of tissue on the road.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said three motorcyclists, aged between 28 and 36, were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com