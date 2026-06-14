BMW car front crumped in accident with lorry along PIE, driver taken to hospital

A 49-year-old male car driver was taken to hospital following an accident with a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (June 13).

The incident happened at about 12.25pm along PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

A video of the incident posted by TikTok user Night Rider SG shows a white BMW 2 series premium compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with its front lodged into the rear of a lorry.

The car is seen with significant damages to its front bumper and bonnet, and on its left side.

Its left rear wheel axle was also damaged, with the wheel resting at a 45-degree angle against the road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the 49-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com