PIE lorry crash: 2nd migrant worker dies from injuries

SINGAPORE - A second migrant worker who was travelling in the back of a lorry that crashed into a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) has died.

The man died of his injuries in hospital, said the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) in a Facebook post on Friday morning (April 23).

"We are in contact with his mother, who is also working in Singapore, to extend our assistance and deepest condolences to her and the family," said MWC in the post.

One other worker has been moved out of the intensive care unit and is now in the high-dependency unit. Another three are still recovering in hospital, said MWC.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning. There were 17 workers sitting in the back of the lorry and were on their way to a worksite in Woodlands at the time.

Mr Toffazal Hossain, 33, a Bangladeshi, died from his injuries in hospital on the same day of the accident.

Mr Toffazal leaves behind his parents, his wife and a two-year-old son. He has three sisters, who are all married, and a younger brother, who is still studying.

MWC said on Friday that it has contacted Mr Toffazal's brother to better understand their family situation and the assistance they require.

"He was the sole breadwinner of the family. We are also in touch with Tofazzal's wife to see how else can we help them tide through this very difficult period," said MWC.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police were alerted at 6.06am on Tuesday to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were found trapped in the rear compartment of the lorry. They were rescued using hydraulic equipment.

The lorry passengers, aged between 23 and 46, were taken to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said two of the workers were unconscious after the accident.

The Straits Times understands that all of the passengers are foreign workers who work for Bright Asia Construction.

MWC said in its Facebook post that the workers should be protected under the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica) as the accident took place while they were en route to the worksite.

The non-government organisation said it will also contact the deceased workers' loved ones to offer their sympathies and extend interim financial assistance to them, "as it will take some time for Wica to be paid out".

Contributions to the affected workers or towards the cause of supporting needy or distressed migrant workers can be made at this link.

