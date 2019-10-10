Pig liver lovers beware: Similarities found between hepatitis E virus in humans, raw liver from markets

Read also

Although the researchers could not determine if pig liver is the main contributor of HEV cases in Singapore, they observed that pig liver can be found in many local dishes, said Dr Chan Kwai Peng, a senior author of the study.

"As most people like it a little under-cooked for its texture, this may put them at risk of hepatitis E infection," said Dr Chan, a senior consultant in the Department of Microbiology at SGH.

HEV is a virus that infects the liver.

Most patients show no symptoms, but when they do, symptoms include fever, lethargy, nausea and jaundice.

The infection usually goes away on its own after a few weeks and does not lead to long-term illness or liver damage.

However, the infection can be dangerous for anyone with weak immune systems like transplant patients, or people with pre-existing chronic liver disease. It can cause severe liver disease or liver failure which can lead to death.

The infection can also be dangerous for pregnant women, but the HEV strains that affect pregnant women are not common in Singapore.

HEV can be contracted by drinking water contaminated with faeces, or by eating raw or under-cooked products from infected animals.

The study, which was led by SGH, found that the incidence of HEV among Singapore residents has more than doubled, from 1.7 cases per 100,000 residents in 2012, to 4.1 cases per 100,000 residents in 2016.

HEV infected people in the study tended to be Chinese men aged 55 years and above.