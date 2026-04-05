Pilot initiative to be expanded to keep seniors active, socially connected to their communities

SINGAPORE - Since 2024, an army of seniors have been going around their neighbourhoods performing simple tasks such as packing and delivering food to other seniors who live alone, distributing groceries to low-income families and restocking community fridges.

More than 1,400 seniors have signed up to join Neighbourhood Kakis since it was piloted in neighbourhoods under 10 grassroots constituency offices. They have completed more than 30,000 tasks across 20 categories for a token payment of $2 per completed task.

The People's Association (PA) initiative, which aims to keep seniors active, socially connected and meaningfully engaged in their communities, will now be expanded to more neighbourhoods, said Law Minister Edwin Tong at the official opening of the new Mountbatten Community Club (CC) on April 4.

"At a broader level, we are very keen to continue to engage our seniors, as well as our young seniors... to ensure that we encourage our seniors to stay healthy, socially connected and mentally active," said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs and PA deputy chairman.

Seniors aged 50 and above can continue to serve the community in many ways, he added. "If you engage them, you give them a sense of purpose and give them a cause, they will do a great job for us."

The 10 grassroots constituency offices participating in the Neighbourhood Kakis pilot are Bedok, Boon Lay, Joo Chiat, Kembangan, Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng, Marine Parade, Sembawang Central, Tampines Changkat, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru and Toa Payoh Central.

Mr Tong said: "By the end of 2026, all of Singapore's constituencies will be on board, and we will all be able to use Neighbourhood Kakis."

In addition, the PA Community App will go "live" by April 15 for residents and seniors to use their mobile devices to find out happenings in their communities and stay connected with their neighbours.

Users can check the app for senior-centric activities and Neighbourhood Kakis tasks that they can perform.

At the launch of Mountbatten CC on April 4, some 1,500 guests were treated to performances and food, and given a tour of the centre's facilities, among them a gym for seniors. There were also games such as floorball for the guests to try.

Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee, who is an adviser to Mountbatten Grassroots Organisations, said in a speech that "seniors are at the very heart of this vision".

"First, we want them to stay active and healthy," said Ms Gho.

"Through programmes like Gym Tonic, we support them in building strength, confidence and independence because ageing well is not just about living longer. It is about living well."

In his National Day Rally speech in 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had said that Singapore is close to becoming a "super-aged" country, when more than 21 per cent of the population is aged 65 and above.

Noting this, Mr Tong said, a shift is needed in the way seniors are seen and, more importantly, how they see themselves.

They are not just residents receiving support and services but also active contributors to the community, he added.

Among the Neighbourhood Kakis are retirees Ng Poh Choo, 65, and Mohd Saad Ahmad, 75.

Madam Ng, a resident of Boon Lay Zone D, joined the initiative in September 2024 because she wanted to make more friends.

Admitting that she had led a solitary life after retiring from her accounting job, she added: "All the volunteers of Neighbourhood Kakis and the residents are now my friends."

Today, she is often acknowledged by residents in the estate whenever she goes to the market or eats at the hawker centre.

As a Neighbourhood Kaki, she packs and distributes food at the Residents' Network. She also registers residents who are applying for the free food and groceries, and accompanies others on excursions to the zoo or the movies.

By Feb 28, she had completed 157 tasks and lost 5kg. The token payment she earns goes into a pool to pay for food and drinks for the Kakis while they do their weekly tasks.

Mr Saad, who lives in Toa Payoh Central, joined the initiative in March 2025 and does his rounds in the estate with his wife.

The former cleaner has completed a record 796 tasks as at Feb 28.

He mainly checks on frail seniors, ensuring their safety, and helps to tidy up the Residents' Committee premises. He also packs participants' goodie bags for various community events.

Mr Saad said in Malay: "I want to be useful and also promote the community spirit among residents of all races. I'm still strong and I don't mind the exercise."

As a result of his mingling with other residents, he has picked up Mandarin, Hokkien and Teochew.

"I use simple phrases like, 'Ni hao ma?' ('How are you' in Mandarin) or 'Jiak ba buay?' ('Have you eaten?' in Hokkien) to start conversations," said Mr Saad.

On his visits, he sometimes learns of seniors who need items in their toilets or kitchens repaired and he would inform the RC manager.

"Some lonely seniors just need someone to talk to," said Mr Saad. "I'm happy to be their listening ear."

[[nid:716311]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.