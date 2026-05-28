Pink Parlour closes after 21 years; co-founder apologises for 'incredibly painful decision'

After 21 years, homegrown beauty salon chain Pink Parlour has made the "incredibly painful decision" to shutter their doors.

The business announced on May 21 that it will be taken over by a new brand owner, and its final day of operations would be on May 31.

Unused treatment packages remain valid and will be converted into credits and "transitioned to the new arrangement", said Pink Parlour on its website.

In a subsequent Facebook post on May 24, co-founder and president Derrick Seeto thanked customers for their support and apologised for the "hurt and disappointment" caused by the closure.

"The truth is, this has also been one of the hardest periods of my life personally, financially, and emotionally," he said, adding that the salon will not leave any clients in the lurch.

Seeto admitted that "mistakes were made" in parts of the transition and sought patience and understanding, adding that they are not "ignoring" customers and are handling the situation to the best of abilities.

Staff members are also being supported and introduced to new employment opportunities, he said.

Seeto also addressed questions about his new business venture.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he will be launching a premium wellness centre under a new brand called AiRe.

The AiRe website lists its co-founders as Seeto and Wendi Chen, who had also founded Pink Parlour.

"This is not about running away from responsibility," Seeto said on Facebook.

"It is simply my way of rebuilding my life and continuing to support my family after the closure of a business that has financially and emotionally taken everything out of me over the last few years."

Pink Parlour specialises in hair removal services and has locations in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Prior to the closure announcement, it had shut several outlets the past year, including Orchard Gateway and most recently at Kovan.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com