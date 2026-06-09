Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups of $300 to $1,200

Pioneer generation (PG) seniors who were born before 1949 are set to receive MediSave top-ups of between $300 and $1,200 in mid-July.

The top-ups, amounting to over $145 million, was announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (June 9).

MOF added that more than 450,000 PG seniors have benefitted from such top-ups since the launch of the Pioneer Generation Package in 2014.

"These annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all pioneers.

"Older Pioneers born before or in 1934 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered. Younger Pioneers born between 1935 and 1949 will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered," MOF said.

Pioneers who receive these top-ups can use it to pay for the premiums for their MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other Medisave-approved insurance plans.

It can also be used for medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.

The annual PG MediSave top-ups are provided in addition to the annual GST Voucher — MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Those born before or in 1934 will receive $1,200, while those born between 1945 and 1949 will receive $300.

Meanwhile, those born between 1940 to 1944, and between 1935 and 1939, will receive $500 and $700 in MediSave top-ups, respectively.

MOF explained that pioneers who were born earlier receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have lesser savings than younger members of the PG, and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums.

The top-ups will be automatically credited to the CPF MediSave accounts of eligible pioneers, with no further action needed on their end, said MOF.

Pioneers who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 1 will be notified of the amount of top-up they are eligible for by June 15, while those who did not do so will receive notification letters by end-June.

Members of the public are reminded that government officials will never ask them to transfer money or disclose banking details over the phone call.

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editor@asiaone.com