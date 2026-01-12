Pipe leak at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 causes water to overflow into petrol station: PUB

SINGAPORE – A pipe leak near Block 222 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 caused water to overflow into a nearby SPC petrol station, national water agency PUB said on Jan 11.

In a Facebook post at 3.23pm, it added that at around noon, it was alerted to the leak.

“We immediately deployed our service crew and works are ongoing to facilitate repairs on the potable water pipe. There is no water supply disruption to homes and businesses in the area.”

PUB is investigating the cause of the leak.

Photos sent to The Straits Times earlier on Jan 11 show a grass patch in front of Block 222 flooded with light brown water, partially submerging a path.

The water spread to the SPC petrol station where several cars were parked at the back.

The flooding also affected all three lanes of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Bishan, with police officers deployed to direct traffic.

A resident of Block 222, who wanted to be known only as Mr Thevar, told ST: “I noticed the water level when I was looking out of the window and saw the water gushing out from a pipe and seeping into the petrol station area.”

He added that he could see the water level rising steadily. “The water seemed to also start going down to the main road but doesn’t seem to affect that area that much,” he noted.

He saw a few people downstairs taking pictures and two children riding their scooter through the water.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 1pm, workers from SPC were spotted trying to mop up the water but abandoned the effort when the flooding worsened.

They said the flooding started at around 11.45am.

Water could also be seen gushing out from multiple spots on the ground.

Two men in neon yellow uniforms with SP Group logos and two men in neon yellow vests with the PUB logo, as well as a person wearing an Ang Mo Kio Town Council lanyard, were seen walking around the area.

A group of at least four construction workers from Ley Choon Group arrived with an excavator.

Madam Mary Hon, 65, a retiree who lives in Block 222, said flooding often occurs at the grassy area in front of her house.

Speaking to ST, she added: “When it rains, flooding in this area is quite common, although it has not happened in a while as they added grass to the area.”

When she left her home at around 7.30am, the situation was normal. Her husband noticed the flooding at around noon.

She added that she was unaffected by the event as there is a walkway nearby, and there was no smell or any other inconvenience.

“There’s nothing we can do about it, we have to just wait and see what will happen.”

ST has contacted SPC for more information.

Additional reporting by BNB Diviyadhaarshini

