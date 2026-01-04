Pipe leak sparks flood at Fu Lu Shou Complex's basement car park

National water agency PUB has responded to a video online showing water being drained from an underground car park at Fu Lu Shou Complex at Bugis after a pipe purportedly burst.

The video, taken at night and posted on TikTok by user _jopig_ on Saturday (Dec 3), stated that efforts to drain the water had started from 3pm.

"Flooded in B3 and B2. What a way to start 2026," she wrote.

An eyewitness, surnamed Huang, told 8world that she had heard an announcement in the building at about 3pm requesting drivers to remove their vehicles from the basement car park immediately.

She said the water level at B2 was more than ankle-deep, and believed flooding at the B3 level to be worse, although she did not see the extent of the flooding for herself.

Huang told 8world that when she got off work at 10.54pm, she still saw workers pumping water from the underground levels to the main road outside the building.

Repairs completed within 3 hours: PUB

In a statement on Saturday (Dec 3), PUB said that it was aware of the clip showing water being "pumped out of the basement car park at Fu Lu Shou Complex, into the nearby drains".

It stated that a leak had occurred on Friday at about 2.30pm, during scheduled water meter replacement works at the basement of the carpark.

The leak at the connection pipe subsequently caused flooding at the B3 level, said PUB.

"Repair works were carried out promptly and completed within three hours," said PUB, and pumps were deployed to drain out water from the flooded carpark area.

There was no disruption to water supply arising from this incident, it added.

AsiaOne has reached out to _jopig_ for more information.

[[nid:726602]]

candicecai@asiaone.com